COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to 2.12

Increased positivity rate, increased trajectory of cases and increased community spread have all contributed to the COVID-19 Risk Dial moving up to 2.12, according to a press release from West Central District Health Department. Since last Friday, there have been 27 additional cases in Lincoln County. Last week, the risk dial was at 2.0, a tenth away from moving into the yellow moderate risk level. This week, the WCDHD also saw decreases in known close contacts of positive cases and the usage of ventilators.