Cozad and Lexington to receive Community Development Block Grant funding related to pandemic

Cozad and Lexington are among eight Nebraska communities receiving COVID-19-related Community Development Block Grant funding, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced.

In all, DED announced 12 CDBG-CV awards totaling $4,643,365, made possible by the CARES Act. The funds will help the eight communities better prepare for, respond to and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Unlike traditional CDBG awards, no matching funds are required.

“Thanks to this support from the CDBG program, tens of thousands of Nebraskans will have better, safer access to essential services — from food banks to medical clinics and vaccine distribution centers — that have been vital in our fight against COVID-19. These awards will ultimately add to our communities’ health and safety while providing much-needed resources to bolster their economic recovery,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.