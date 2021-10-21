Cozad and Lexington to receive Community Development Block Grant funding related to pandemic

Cozad and Lexington are among eight Nebraska communities receiving COVID-19-related Community Development Block Grant funding, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced.
In all, DED announced 12 CDBG-CV awards totaling $4,643,365, made possible by the CARES Act. The funds will help the eight communities better prepare for, respond to and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Unlike traditional CDBG awards, no matching funds are required.
“Thanks to this support from the CDBG program, tens of thousands of Nebraskans will have better, safer access to essential services — from food banks to medical clinics and vaccine distribution centers — that have been vital in our fight against COVID-19. These awards will ultimately add to our communities’ health and safety while providing much-needed resources to bolster their economic recovery,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.
Cozad will receive two awards totaling $610,865 for improvements to community facilities: $462,500 will support renovations to the parish hall of Christ the King Catholic Church, including enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities and improved utilities and structural elements. An additional $148,365 will support renovations to the Grand Generation Senior Center, which expanded its services to provide critical food and social support during the pandemic; the renovations will enhance food storage, the HVAC system and structural elements for public safety.
The city of Lexington has been awarded $485,000, which will support renovations to the parish hall of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The facility served as a community focal point during the pandemic, providing a central location for Lexington’s greatly expanded food service and COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. The award will enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, while addressing utility-related and structural elements, thus enabling the facility to better adapt to community needs during times of crisis.
For more information, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.