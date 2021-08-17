Cozad breaks ground on former school site for new apartment buildings

With a little imagination and a big dose of determination, you can accomplish just about anything. Just ask housing leaders in Cozad, where land that once contained the local middle and high school became the site of Tuesday’s official groundbreaking for Gatewood Village — 15 new triplex apartments that address a need for affordable housing to support economic growth.

Pat Hosick is executive director of the Cozad Housing Authority, a nonprofit that’s on a mission to create living options for low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Cozad. Supplying homes that are accessible to working families, she says, is a key piece for ensuring the city lives up to its economic potential.

“If we want to see Cozad continue to grow and thrive, we have to keep working to create housing that can appeal to working families of a variety of income levels,” said Hosick.

When the old middle school was demolished in 2018, the agency saw an opportunity. After obtaining the vacant land, they teamed up with Cozad Development Corp. and Mesner Development to draw up a blueprint leading to today’s future builds.