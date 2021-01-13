Cozad company begins construction on Ogallala rest area

Construction has begun on the I-80 Ogallala eastbound rest area, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, has the $2,925,000 contract. Work includes construction of a new building and expanded truck parking for eastbound traffic.
The new rest area will be located on I-80 at Reference Post 123+50, approximately 3 miles west of Ogallala. Upon completion, the existing eastbound rest area will be decommissioned and removed.
Rest area construction should not affect I-80 traffic, according to NDOT. Anticipated completion is November 2021.