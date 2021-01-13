 Skip to main content
Cozad company begins construction on Ogallala rest area
Cozad company begins construction on Ogallala rest area

Local News

Construction has begun on the I-80 Ogallala eastbound rest area, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, has the $2,925,000 contract. Work includes construction of a new building and expanded truck parking for eastbound traffic.

The new rest area will be located on I-80 at Reference Post 123+50, approximately 3 miles west of Ogallala. Upon completion, the existing eastbound rest area will be decommissioned and removed.

Rest area construction should not affect I-80 traffic, according to NDOT. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

