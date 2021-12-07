Cozad firm to take on project to widen North Platte's Lakeview Boulevard

The Cozad construction firm that rebuilt six blocks of downtown North Platte streets in 2020 will take on the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard near an emerging apartment-commercial project.
City Council members voted 8-0 Tuesday night to award Paulsen Inc. the $1.485 million bid to improve Lakeview between West A and Front streets.
The North Lakeview project won the council’s blessing on Jan. 21, 2020, a month before members granted tax increment financing to DP Development Inc. of Omaha for the first 10 eight-plex units of its project.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in March 2020 put off the start of DP’s construction until late February. No TIF aid is involved in the city’s separate project to widen Lakeview.
Steele’s Roofing and Construction of North Platte submitted the other bid on the street project, totaling just under $1.7 million.
Council members Tuesday also gave 8-0 final approval to redistricting maps that make only minor changes to the city’s four ward boundaries based on 2020 census results.
The council, which gave the proposed map by Omaha’s gWorks first-round approval Nov. 16, agreed to waive a third and final vote on the necessary ordinance.
In other business, the council:
» Voted 7-1 to have Arete Design Group of Sheridan, Wyoming, design and provide cost estimates for replacing City Hall’s roof. Councilman Ty Lucas cast the lone “no” vote.
Rainstorms last spring caused both internal and external roof leaks at City Hall, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
» Approved a review of Municipal Light & Water’s electric rate structure and Electric Department cash-reserve needs by JK Consulting of Smithfield.
» Renewed the city’s annual agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to maintain the surfaces of the 25.78 lane miles of state and U.S. highways inside city limits.
NDOT will pay the city $54,138 in 2022 to maintain those roads at a rate of $2,100 per lane mile.
» Ratified Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination of Lena Hughes for a second term on the North Platte Tree Board and approved an agreement with Voya and Professional Financial Advisors LLC to service the city’s employee retirement program.
Both were done as part of the evening’s “consent agenda,” which was adopted with a single council vote.