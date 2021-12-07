Cozad firm to take on project to widen North Platte's Lakeview Boulevard

The Cozad construction firm that rebuilt six blocks of downtown North Platte streets in 2020 will take on the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard near an emerging apartment-commercial project.

City Council members voted 8-0 Tuesday night to award Paulsen Inc. the $1.485 million bid to improve Lakeview between West A and Front streets.

The North Lakeview project won the council’s blessing on Jan. 21, 2020, a month before members granted tax increment financing to DP Development Inc. of Omaha for the first 10 eight-plex units of its project.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in March 2020 put off the start of DP’s construction until late February. No TIF aid is involved in the city’s separate project to widen Lakeview.

Steele’s Roofing and Construction of North Platte submitted the other bid on the street project, totaling just under $1.7 million.

Council members Tuesday also gave 8-0 final approval to redistricting maps that make only minor changes to the city’s four ward boundaries based on 2020 census results.