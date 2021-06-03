Cozad's development work recognized by lieutenant governor, Department of Economic Development

“Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Communities are known for their creative efforts to increase economic opportunities, which also show their commitment to quality of life in their regions,” Foley said. “As one of our state’s first EDCCs, Cozad has been known for its leadership in economic development and continues to inspire growth in south central Nebraska.”

The Meridian Tap House, 242 House, The Well Haus and the Fox Theater highlight additional economic investments in downtown Cozad. The city’s “Music Mondays” program revitalized a downtown green space once occupied by the Rialto Theatre. The community recently embraced several initiatives to showcase talented local artists who created art palette icons, angel wings and barn quilts in locations across the city.

The Cozad Development Corp. and the City of Cozad prioritized efforts to improve housing through the creation of a four-home subdivision in northeast Cozad. Further collaboration between the CDC, the city and the Cozad Housing Authority resulted in a $700,000 grant from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund to create new housing projects.

Recent business and housing developments have created a new generation of leaders in Cozad. Mayor Marcus Kloepping is among Cozad’s young leadership.