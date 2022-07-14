CRA panel approves TIF contracts for housing, Twin Rivers projects

Plans for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing subdivision and further development of Twin Rivers Business Park were finalized Thursday by North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority.

Formal contracts authorizing tax increment financing for both North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. projects each won 3-0 approval. City Council members approved them June 7.

CRA board Chairman Greg Wilke and members Rob Stefka and Don Lucas voted to accept both TIF contracts. Edy Patterson and Tim Brouillette were both absent Thursday.

The city has to formally sell the 13.2-acre housing area to the chamber before the first eight lots can be readied for homes this fall. Council action to finalize that sale is pending.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said his group will start with the lots that will front the subdivision along Adams Avenue, across that street from Educational Service Unit 16.

Those lots have existing sewer and electric service available and only need water service to be installed, he said. Street and utility installation on the rest of the 13.2 acres will start next spring.

Person noted that a single building permit for a new single-family home was taken out in May and two in June, at a time when North Platte’s housing market remains tight and major economic development projects loom.

“Demand has probably never been higher. Production has probably never been lower,” he said after the CRA meeting. “Someone’s got to do something, so we’re stepping to the plate.”

The chamber will gradually recover up to $1.87 million from TIF to help offset its costs of buying the land from the city and installing its infrastructure.

As usual with TIF, property taxes from increases in the site’s taxable value will be diverted until the chamber recovers $1.87 million or 15 years pass, whichever comes first.

Unlike most TIF projects, the city’s currently tax-exempt land will come onto the property tax rolls and generate some new taxes right away. Local governments are expected to split taxes from an estimated initial taxable value of $120,000.

Person said chamber leaders recently toured BonnaVilla Homes of Aurora, Nebraska, to see how it builds the modular homes expected to occupy most of the 51 lots. BonnaVilla is a division of Grand Island-based Chief Industries.

“We’ve got a great game plan moving forward,” he said. “We obviously have to test the (housing) market. If it works, we’ll keep going forward.”

The chamber will receive $2.8 million in TIF aid for separate Twin Rivers streets-and-utilities work to open up the undeveloped 54.75 acres at the chamber-owned business park.

The street work will create an internal street loop allowing more lots to be platted and sold, CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg told the panel.

Person called attention to a north-south street the chamber plans to build on the park’s west end, parallel to long-existing Twin Rivers Drive on the east end.

The street’s planned footprint and Twin Rivers land on that street’s east side have the “substandard and blighted” status needed for TIF eligibility.

But land on the planned street’s west side isn’t TIF-eligible, Person said, meaning that any business projects built on that side would immediately go fully on the tax rolls.

The housing and Twin Rivers projects will both take shape in phases, Bacon said. Lots developed in a given year will start their 15-year TIF clock together, but lots not yet developed will wait.

That’s similar to the staggered starts to TIF clocks in the still-developing Dancer housing subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues. The council approved that 37-lot project in 2018.