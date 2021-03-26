 Skip to main content
Crash on Jeffers Street sends two to Great Plains Health
Crash on Jeffers Street sends two to Great Plains Health

Crash on Jeffers Street sends two to Great Plains Health

A Pontiac Grand Prix shows front-end damage after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Reid Avenue and South Jeffers Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

A Pontiac Grand Prix shows front-end damage after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Reid Avenue and South Jeffers Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. The drivers of the Grand Prix and a Ford Taurus SEL were transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries that were not considered serious.

According to a North Platte Police Department report, the crash happened as both vehicles were southbound on Jeffers and one tried to merge into the lane the other vehicle was in.

The impact from the crash sent the Taurus over the curb and into the San Pedro restaurant parking lot, where a third vehicle was struck. 

