 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash sends motorcyclist to Great Plains Health Monday
0 comments

Crash sends motorcyclist to Great Plains Health Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash sends motorcyclist to Great Plains Health Monday

A motorcyclist was taken to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries after a motorcycle-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of East Fourth Street Monday afternoon.

A motorcyclist was taken to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries after a motorcycle-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of East Fourth Street Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Dale Matuszczak of the North Platte Police Department said the man was “breathing, conscious and able to talk with EMS” before he was transported. According to witnesses, a GMC Yukon pulled away from a stop sign on Welch Avenue in front of the Triumph motorcycle that was eastbound on Fourth, Matuszczak said.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing
Local

North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing

“Despite approaching this crisis from several ways with various incentives,” the board said in the post, “we have not been able to add the amount of staff necessary to continue providing the quality care that parents have come to expect from NPKA.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News