Crash sends motorcyclist to Great Plains Health Monday

A motorcyclist was taken to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries after a motorcycle-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of East Fourth Street Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Dale Matuszczak of the North Platte Police Department said the man was “breathing, conscious and able to talk with EMS” before he was transported. According to witnesses, a GMC Yukon pulled away from a stop sign on Welch Avenue in front of the Triumph motorcycle that was eastbound on Fourth, Matuszczak said.