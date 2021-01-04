 Skip to main content
18-year-old Lexington man charged with murder in teen's death
Ramon J. Gonzalez-Romero

 Lexington Police Department courtesy photo

LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old Lexington man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a teenager early Saturday.

Ramon J. Gonzalez-Romero made an initial appearance in Dawson County Court on Monday morning. He is also charged with using a firearm to commit a felony in the death of the 15-year-old Lexington boy.

The murder charge was filed as a Class 1A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The complaint says Gonzalez-Romero “did purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice kill (the victim).”

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25. He remains confined in the Dawson County Jail with no bail.

Gonzalez-Romero turned himself in to law enforcement late Saturday afternoon after the Lexington Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for him earlier in the day. He was initially arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The police department issued a media release Saturday that said a physical altercation early Saturday preceded the shooting. Friends transported the injured teen to the Lexington Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Weapons that were used were recovered through a search warrant, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.

