2 arrested after man shot Saturday evening at East Philip Avenue residence

Two North Platte men are charged with a combined four felonies in connection with a Saturday evening shooting on the 2300 block of East Phillip Avenue that wounded a third man.

Brayden Divine, 22, is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharge a firearm near a vehicle/building and first-degree assault. Logan J. Divine, 20, was charged with being an accessory to a felony.

Both are scheduled to make an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release and court records:

North Platte police officers responded to the East Philip address at 8:11 p.m. Saturday after someone reported hearing gunshots in that area.

An 18-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wounds to both of his leg about the same time, He told an officer that he had gone to the Divine’s residence to purchase five ounces of marijuana wax and a argument broke out over the amount.

The man said Brayden brandished a handgun and ordered him to leave. The victim said he got in the passenger seat of the car he arrived in and was shot through the door.