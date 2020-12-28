 Skip to main content
2 arrested after man shot Saturday evening
breaking top story

2 arrested after man shot Saturday evening

Police Beat

Two North Platte men remained in jail Monday morning after their arrest in connection with a Saturday evening shooting that wounded a third man.

North Platte police officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue at 8:11 p.m. Saturday after someone reported hearing gunshots in that area.

An 18-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound about the same time, Police Officer Matt Elder said in a press release.

He had been involved in an argument with two men at the latter’s residence in the 2300 block of East Philip, Elder said.

A handgun was brandished, and the man was told to leave. As he drove away in a vehicle, he was shot in the leg, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Elder said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

A 20-year-old man also was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony. Both were jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending formal charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Platte police at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.

