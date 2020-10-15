 Skip to main content
2 arrested after marijuana found during I-80 traffic stop
2 arrested after marijuana found during I-80 traffic stop

Police Beat

Two Denver residents were arrested Wednesday after 60 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Darr.

The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion and his 24-year-old female passenger were taken to the Dawson County Jail. They were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

According to the release, a trooper stopped the Fusion after it failed to signal a turn after exiting I-80 at mile marker 231. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search found the marijuana in large bags within the trunk.

