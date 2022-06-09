2 men involved in North Platte shooting identified

Authorities have released the names of two men involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Platte.

Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.

The other man, whom authorities say Lehl shot multiple times, is Carl Thompson, 56, of York. He remained in serious but stable condition Thursday morning, according to the release.

He was flown from Great Plains Health to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment.

The incident happened at the intersection of 10th and Roosevelt streets in the northeast part of the city.

Authorities said that after shooting Thompson, Lehl drove to the 1800 block of East 12th Street, got out of his vehicle and shot himself.

