Two North Platte men are charged with multiple misdemeanors after reports Monday of a group of people shooting a gun out of the window of a vehicle.
In Lincoln County Court on Tuesday, Rocky Navarro, 18, and Marcelles Sanchez-Rodriguez, 18, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Sanchez also was charged with a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm from a roadway.
Bail was set at $5,000 in both cases, and preliminary hearings for the two were set for Sept. 17. Both must post 10% of the bail amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Three 15-year-old boys also were in the vehicle. Two were arrested on suspicion of being uncontrollable juveniles, according to court records. The third was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon during a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm on a roadway, possession of a controlled substance and being an uncontrollable juvenile.
According to a Lincoln County sheriff’s media release, a report was made at 5:25 p.m. Monday that people in a vehicle were shooting out of the window as it made its way down East State Farm Road.
The complainant told law enforcement officers that he heard rounds being fired from the road and then several more after the suspect vehicle moved down the roadway.
The vehicle was located by a North Platte police officer and stopped at the intersection of B and Jeffers streets.
According to the court records, there was the smell of marijuana coming from the car, and during an ensuing search, a sheriff’s deputy found along the driver’s side floorboard a black case that contained a 9mm semi-automatic Springfield XDS handgun.
A nine-round magazine for the gun was found as well, with eight rounds in it. The gun had been reported stolen in Brady two nights prior.
The deputy also found an ammo container within the case with 9mm rounds in it, along with five vape pens and six Alprazolam pills.
During the search a 9mm semi-automatic Stoeger Cougar 8000 handgun was found under the front passenger seat with the magazine inserted and a round in the chamber. The 15-round magazine held seven rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.