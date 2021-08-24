 Skip to main content
2 people sought for questioning in Cherry County
  Updated
UPDATE, 1 p.m.: The State Patrol reports that Kevin Kilmer has been located. 

Original story: 

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of two people last seen in Cherry County. Investigators are attempting to speak with both subjects regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight in Cherry County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8057. The subjects are:

Kevin Kilmer, 25, approximately 5’9” in height and weighing 140 pounds. Kilmer has multi-colored haired and blue eyes.

Ruth Wittmuss, 52, approximately 5’1” in height and weighing 130 pounds. Wittmuss has black hair and blue eyes.

Further information will be released regarding the reported incident when possible, according to the patrol.

