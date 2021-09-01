 Skip to main content
20-year-old charged with sexual assault of teenage girl
20-year-old charged with sexual assault of teenage girl

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with a June incident involving a 14-year-old girl in his Sutherland apartment.

Adam P. Taylor made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing was waived during the short court hearing.

Taylor remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center on no bail. The charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 50 years in Nebraska.

Taylor was arrested Friday after an investigation and an interview with the 14-year-old girl.

