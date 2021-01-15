 Skip to main content
22-year-old Lexington man charged with possession of child pornography
22-year-old Lexington man charged with possession of child pornography

LEXINGTON — A 22-year-old Lexington man has been charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Omaha and Lexington Police Departments.

Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, has been charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, and visual depiction of sexual conduct, a Class 1D felony.

Martin-Tomas appeared Friday in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. Bail was set at 10% of $100,000. Bail conditions included no contact with persons under the age of 18.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Monday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”

The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.

The 13-year-old told Omaha police that she had created the video, but said she had only sent it to another juvenile in the Omaha school system, according to the affidavit.

Through their investigation, Omaha police determined the unknown male was using an IP address assigned to a Washington Street address in Lexington and forwarded this information to the Lexington Police Department.

One detail in the photos was a red and white striped blanket in the background, according to the affidavit.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the address and made contact with Martin-Tomas. They also seized several cellphones, a laptop and a red and white striped blanket from Martin-Tomas’ bedroom.

During an interview with officers, Martin-Tomas admitted using the “minutemen308” account.

Martin-Tomas was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

