3rd person charged in Lincoln County bad-check cases

A 44-year-old man is charged with two felonies after police say he made purchases in the North Platte area with a stolen checkbook.

Shane A. Ross, who was arrested Wednesday morning, appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon. He is charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Ross’ bail was set at 10% of $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 14.

An arrest affidavit states that the stolen checks were used to cover $6,105.47 in goods at the stores where they were used. Ross was specifically named in two incidents in the affidavit.

In one incident, police say Ross, accompanied by another individual, used a stolen check to cover $1,354.58 worth of goods.

In the other, Ross, along with Dawnovan M. Polfus and a third individual, used a stolen check to purchase $1,270 worth of items, police say. Ross later returned an item at the store and received $172.99 in cash.

Ross is the third person in the past week to be charged in connection with a series of thefts or attempted thefts with bad checks in Lincoln County.

Polfus, 31; and Richard Bachman, 40, both of McCook, were each charged with three felonies on April 1 and 4, respectively.

Polfus also is charged with second-degree forgery in a separate case involving the stolen checkbook.

She made an initial court appearance for that case on Thursday.

According to court documents, Polfus attempted to use one of the checks March 26 at the North Platte Walmart to purchase $1,469.71 worth of merchandise. The check was declined because she did not produce identification.

Polfus also opened an account at Advance Auto Parts on March 24 under a different name, and the check for $1,270 was then passed at the store.

An April 14 preliminary hearing scheduled for both of those cases.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.