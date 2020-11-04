 Skip to main content
Abducted child recovered, man arrested on I-80 outside North Platte
An abducted child was recovered Tuesday evening after a traffic stop near North Platte , and a North Platte man was arrested.

George Williamson, 31, was arrested on warrants charging him with kidnapping and assault for a case in Sedgwick County, Colorado. He also had an outstanding warrant in Dawson County for failure to appear in a shoplifting case. He was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

At 6:15 p.m., the State Patrol received a report from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office that Williamson had assaulted a woman and driven off in her vehicle with her child still a passenger in it.

It was believed that Williamson was heading east on Interstate 80, according to a State Patrol media release.

Troopers and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle, a Mazda 3, at mile marker 177 at 7 p.m. Williamson was arrested without incident and the child was later reunited with family members.

