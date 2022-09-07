Amaya claims client-attorney violation in latest appeal of murder conviction

Jay D. Amaya's latest appeal of his conviction in the 1998 murder of a 20-year-old North Platte woman centers on his argument that a document addressed to his then-attorney was “knowingly, purposely and intentionally opened and read by law enforcement investigators.”

A short evidentiary hearing was held Wednesday in Lincoln County District Court on Amaya's request for post-conviction relief and writ of error coram nobis. The latter motion asks the court to correct a judgment based on a fundamental error not reflected in the initial proceedings.

Amaya's current attorney, Bronson Malcom, has a Nov. 14 deadline to file a brief on the case, and the prosecution has a 60-day window to respond to it.

Amaya, who was sentenced Nov. 19, 1999, in the death of Sheri Fhuere, attended Wednesday's hearing through teleconference. He had pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon and first-degree forcible sexual assault, and now claims his Sixth Amendment rights were violated.

The writ of error coram norbis states that authorities conducted a search warrant in Amaya's cell in the Lincoln County Detention Center in September 1998 and found three envelopes addressed to Amaya's family on the empty top bunk.

Inside one of them was another sealed envelope addressed to his attorney at the time, Richard Birch, with the instructions "to only be opened by Mr. Birch" written on it.

That envelope was opened and read by authorities, and the information was then divulged to the prosecution. Malcolm argued that the letter contained information that aided the case against his client.

Because of that, Amaya contends, he was deprived of his rights to effective assistance of counsel and a fair trial.

Amaya's motion for post-conviction relief claims that North Platte Police Department investigators “knowingly and purposely tampered with physical evidence, reports and witnesses outside of their official duties.”

The appeal is Amaya’s fourth in the case since 2006.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s rulings in the previous three.

The most recent was in February 2020, when it upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a DNA proceeding.

Amaya had sought relief in 2017 under the DNA Testing Act. He requested testing of four pieces of evidence.

According to court documents, the DNA test results generated a profile consistent with a mixture of two individuals. Results from a bite mark showed the major DNA profile matched Amaya's.