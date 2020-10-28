Another charged in Broken Bow hunting case

OMAHA — A 28-year-old Broken Bow man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to two years’ probation for violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife, fish or indigenous plants.

Conrad Hueftle is the latest of 33 defendants who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing investigation of owners, clients and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow. Hueftle was convicted of one count of illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce and, along with the probation, was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

The 33 defendants have been ordered to pay a total of $580,202 in fines and restitution.

According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly’s office, Hueftle killed a mule deer on Nov. 12, 2016, during the Nebraska firearm season on property near the Hidden Hills Outfitters lodge.

Hueftle used a Nebraska resident firearm-restricted buck-only permit within a mule deer conservation area that requires particularly authorized permits to kill the animal. Hueftle knew that his restricted deer permit did not authorize the killing of a mule deer within the area and that it was unlawfully done, according to the release.