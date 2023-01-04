Area, state law enforcement agencies complete holiday traffic enforcement program

North Platte police arrested eight individuals on suspicion of driving under the influence from Dec. 16 through New Year's Day and one for driving under the influence of drugs.

The traffic stops were part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a department media release.

Officers also issued 170 warnings and 54 citations.

Six individuals were arrested for having an active warrant. Nine grams of suspected methamphetamine, 27 fentanyl tablets and two stolen firearms were all seized as well.

In addition, seven felony arrests were made in relation to the traffic enforcement campaign.

The State Patrol arrested 35 individuals on suspicion of driving under the influence in the same holiday program and assisted 1,349 drivers.

Troopers also issued 552 citations for speeding, according to a department media release. Citations were also issued for no seat belt (14), improper child restraint (six), driving under suspension (50), possessing an open alcohol container (15) and minor in possession (11).