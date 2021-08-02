 Skip to main content
Arrests made after drugs, weapons found in car on Interstate 80
Three Louisville, Kentucky, residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 just outside of Lexington early Monday morning. The three — a 29-year-old woman, and a 29- and 27-year-old man, were all arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They were transported to the Dawson County Jail.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release:

A troop stopped a Buick Encore for speeding near mile marker 238 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The trooper saw a marijuana container in open view in the vehicle and on a further search, located six pounds of marijuana in a suitcase and a handgun concealed behind the driver’s seat.

In addition, three individuals were arrested on drug and weapon charges on early Saturday morning in Box Butte County.

Two women — 29- and 19-years-old — both of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and a 29-year-old Denver, Colorado, man, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The three were transported to the Box Butte County Jail.

According to a state patrol media release:

A trooper noticed two vehicles parked near the intersection of Highway 2 and 71 in Box Butte County and stopped to offer assistance.

There was a marijuana odor coming from inside one of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry. A search was then performed and five pounds of methamphetamine, seven ounces of marijuana and a handgun were found in the Camry.

