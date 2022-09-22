August drug arrest in Lincoln County leads to federal indictment

A 32-year-old Massena, New York, man has been indicted in federal court for possession of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute. The charge stems from an arrest in Lincoln County in mid-August.
If convicted, Steven R. Windoloski faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and post-release supervision for five years to life, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell's office.
Windoloski remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release:
A state trooper stopped an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with California plates Aug. 11 near mile marker 166 on Interstate 80 for not displaying a front license plate.
The trooper asked Windoloski to get out of his vehicle and sit in the front seat of the patrol car while he wrote out a warning for the plate. Another trooper and his K-9 partner then walked around the perimeter of the Outlander, and the dog detected the odor of drugs in the vehicle.
The troopers searched the car and found three cardboard boxes in the rear cargo area.
The boxes contained 33, 34 and 33 kilos of cocaine, respectively.