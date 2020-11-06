Auto accident leads to arrest on drug charges

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an automobile accident that led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man on various drug charges. according to a press release.

A Sutherland resident on West Simmons Road called for assistance after a male subject had walked into her home and appeared injured from a motor vehicle accident.

Deputies responded to the residence and met with the man. He had minor injuries and was not cooperative with deputies on scene. His vehicle was located a short distance away from the residence in a cornfield and the man appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested for first degree trespassing.

Deputies deployed the Lincoln County K-9 on the vehicle and it indicated drugs were in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found several grams of suspected methamphetamine, needles and suspected marijuana in the car. Deputies seized the narcotics for testing and towed the vehicle.

Deputies transported the man to Great Plains Health for treatment of his injuries. Upon his release, he was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center on charges of trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are possible in this case.