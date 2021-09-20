Body found in North Platte residence; police investigating

Telegraph staff reports
North Platte police are investigating after a dead female was found in a residence Saturday.
Police responded to the 1800 block of North Jackson Avenue and found the body after a 911 call at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department.
An investigation of the circumstances of the death is ongoing. Police are withholding the identity of the dead person at this time and will release more information when it is available.
