Broken Bow man to spend life in prison for killing stepmother

A 45-year-old Broken Bow man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his stepmother.

In Custer County District Court on Thursday, Trenton R. Esch was sentenced for first-degree murder, which carries the life imprisonment mandate. Judge Karin Noakes also handed down terms of 45 to 50 years each for counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The three sentences will run one after another, and Esch was credited with 406 days served for the use-of-a-firearm charge.

A jury found Esch guilty of all three counts in June at the end of a five-day trial.

Esch shot Crystal Esch, 62, on July 11, 2020, at a home on Round Valley Road, just north of Broken Bow.

He then fled to his residence on South N Street and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement before he voluntarily exited the home and was arrested.

A search of court records shows Esch was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Dec. 10, 2019, after he pleaded no contest in Custer County Court to violation of a protection order placed by Crystal Esch. He was accused of violating the order on July 28, 2019, and Aug. 17, 2019.

The murder trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020, but continued to Feb. 21, 2021, and then moved again to June.

