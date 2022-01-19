 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambridge man shot after hitting Red Willow deputy with car
Cambridge man shot after hitting Red Willow deputy with car

MCCOOK — A 37-year-old Cambridge man remained in critical condition Wednesday after being shot by a Red Willow County sheriff’s deputy whom he struck with his vehicle late Monday.

Scott Kutnink was airlifted from Community Hospital in McCook to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release by Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from Community Hospital.

Law enforcement had been called to the Walmart parking lot in McCook after receiving a call of an individual threatening to harm himself.

During the search, contact was made with Kutnink, who was standing outside his vehicle on the south side of the parking lot.

According to Wood, the man then got into his car and hit the deputy, who fired his weapon once and hit him.

Kutnink’s vehicle continued east through the parking lot and over an embankment before stopping.

It was determined later that Kutnink was not the individual who had threatened to harm himself.

The Nebraska State Patrol was asked to conduct the investigation.

