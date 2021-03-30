Car crash leads to DUI charges for North Platte woman

A 27-year-old North Platte woman is charged with driving under the influence after a crash early Tuesday with a 2-year-old child not secured in her vehicle.

Consuelo V. Deollos also is accused of leaving a 1-year-old child alone at home.

She made her initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon after the incident earlier that day.

Deollos is charged with driving under the influence, second offense, after being convicted previously in Lancaster County in September 2016. She also is charged with two counts of intentional child abuse with no injury, one of which is a felony.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at 10% of $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 8. Deollos remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court records, a North Platte police officer responded to a head-on collision at a gas station on the 3000 block of South Jeffers Street. He saw an uninjured driver of one vehicle assisting Deollos by holding her head.