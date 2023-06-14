Charges have been dropped against Stapleton Superintendent Brian Redinger, according to Logan County court records.

Redinger was charged in March with misdemeanor third-degree assault stemming from an incident at the school on Jan. 31. Charges were dropped Tuesday.

In a statement at the March Stapleton Public Schools Board of Education, president Frank Kramer said the superintendent fully supported Redinger, saying he "acted lawfully and within the scope of his authority," during the Jan. 31 incident.