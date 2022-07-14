Chase County murder trial set to begin next week

The murder trial for Kevin S. German, one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019, is scheduled to begin Monday in Imperial.

Jury selection and opening arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. MST in Chase County District Court. The trial is scheduled to run 10 days.

German's lawyer, Clarence E. Mock, filed a motion Tuesday to change the venue, contending that his client could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Chase County and requesting a hearing on the matter.

A search of court records shows Judge Patrick Heng had not filed a response as of Thursday afternoon.

German, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of Emri, 22. He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is the co-defendant in the German case and is included on the witness list for his trial on behalf of the state. She is charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping.

Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.

Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.

Both German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the final week of November 2019. They waived extradition back to Nebraska the following month in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins.

Meanwhile, a motion has been filed in Lincoln County District Court to continue the murder trial of William Stanback, which had been scheduled to start Tuesday.

Stanback's attorney, Amanda Speichert filed the request Wednesday and the Lincoln County Attorney's office had no objection. No new date has been set.

Stanback, 42, of Greeley, Colorado, is accused of shooting his fiancee, Kimberly Emri, and disposing of her body in a retention pond in North Platte in March 2020.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin May 10 but was continued to allow Stanback additional time to undergo a pretrial evaluation, according to court records.