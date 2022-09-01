Chicago man arrested after chase reaches nearly 120 mph in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — A 23-year-old Chicago man was charged with three felonies after a nearly 120 mph chase on Interstate 80 Wednesday.

State troopers found 16 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after the roughly half-hour car chase.

Frederick D. McGee, the lone occupant of the vehicle, appeared in Dawson County Court on Thursday. He is charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, and being in possession of money while trafficking drugs.

His bail was set at 10% of $150,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release and court records:

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a state trooper clocked an eastbound Nissan Versa traveling 100 mph near mile marker 233. A pursuit ensued and the Nissan sped up, passed one vehicle on the shoulder and then cut off another driver while moving into the left lane.

The Nissan used the shoulder to pass several more vehicles and also cut off other drivers as the pursuit reached 119 mph.

Troopers set up a successful tire spike strip near mile marker 257 and the affected left front tire came off the rim as speeds slowed to under 20 mph. A trooper then spun the Nissan out into the median at mile marker 263.

Authorities found $768 in McGee's front pocket and a black duffle bag in the trunk containing 16.2 pounds of marijuana.

McGee was transported to the Dawson County Jail.