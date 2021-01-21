Colorado man arrested after high-speed chase near North Platte

An 18-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man is accused of stealing a car in Iowa and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 near North Platte Wednesday.

He made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with theft/receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

County Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

According to court records and a Nebraska State Patrol media release:

About 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Toyota Avalon — which had been reported stolen from a residence in Iowa — headed west on I-80 near mile marker 170.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver did not cooperate and a pursuit began. The chase reached speeds above 110 mph before Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips near mile marker 158.

The front two tires of the Avalon were deflated, but the driver continued to flee at slow speeds before officers used a controlled-contact maneuver to force the vehicle into the grass median near mile marker 155.

The pursuit lasted roughly 15 minutes.