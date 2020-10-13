Complaint alleges Indianola man killed McCook-area man 'purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice'

McCOOK — A 33-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder and two other felonies in connection with the death of a McCook-area man whose body was discovered Thursday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Alva C. Decker, of Indianola, was arraigned in Red Willow County Court on Tuesday afternoon. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 30-year-old Steven L. Weaver. The first-degree murder charge was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska.

No bail was set. Judge Anne Paine scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 3.

The complaint states that Decker did “kill Steven Weaver purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.”

A warrant for Decker was issued Friday and he was arrested later that night — a day after two men were found dead at the site of a two-vehicle crash in Red Willow County.

Charles E. Decker, 36, of Indianola died after the crash about 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6-34 near mile marker 96, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

Weaver’s body was also found at the site.