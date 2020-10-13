Complaint alleges Indianola man killed McCook-area man 'purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice'

McCOOK — A 33-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder and two other felonies in connection with the death of a McCook-area man whose body was discovered Thursday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Alva C. Decker, of Indianola, was arraigned in Red Willow County Court on Tuesday afternoon. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 30-year-old Steven L. Weaver. The first-degree murder charge was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska.
No bail was set. Judge Anne Paine scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 3.
The complaint states that Decker did “kill Steven Weaver purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.”
A warrant for Decker was issued Friday and he was arrested later that night — a day after two men were found dead at the site of a two-vehicle crash in Red Willow County.
Charles E. Decker, 36, of Indianola died after the crash about 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6-34 near mile marker 96, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
Weaver’s body was also found at the site.
The court sealed the affidavit for Decker’s arrest warrant as well as supporting documents to the complaint.
The motion to seal the affidavit was made to “protect personal information and to protect the identity of the victims and witnesses and the accused in the case,” according to court documents.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.