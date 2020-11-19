Contested preliminary hearing set for Dec. 3 in fatal stabbing case

A contested preliminary hearing is scheduled for Harlie E. Saathoff, who is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man Nov. 12.

The Dec. 3 hearing was set during a short appearance for the 19-year-old woman in Lincoln County Court on Thursday.

Evidence will be presented in the contested hearing, and County Judge Kent Turnbull will determine if there is probable cause that a crime was committed to advance the case to district court.

Saathoff, who also is charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $1 million bail. Saathoff must provide 10% of that amount to be released

According to court records, North Platte police were called at 3:23 a.m. Nov. 12 to an apartment on the 200 block of West First Street, where they found Saathoff and an injured Bryce D. Wood.

Wood was transported to Great Plains Health and later died of his injuries.

Saathoff told investigators that she and Wood got into an argument and Wood slapped her.