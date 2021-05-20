Cozad woman charged in Island Dehy Mill break-in found not guilty by reason of insanity

LEXINGTON — A Cozad woman who was charged after a break-in at Island Dehy Mill was found not guilty by reason of insanity Friday in Dawson County District Court.

Shauna Albers, 46, had been charged with burglary and theft by taking, over $5,000, in October 2020. Albers pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyer requested a psychological evaluation and a bench trial.

Judge James Doyle found that Albers suffered from a mental illness at the time of the offense and lacked the capacity to understand the nature and consequences of her action as well as the ability to distinguish right from wrong, according to court documents.

To determine if Albers is dangerous to herself or others, she will be evaluated by Dr. Rebecca A. Schroder of Curtis. A hearing to review the outcome of the evaluation has been set for July 9 at 1:15 p.m.

Until the hearing, Albers must continue to be treated by a licensed psychiatrist, take any medications prescribed for her mental illness and submit to psychotherapy.

Albers has been held in the Dawson County Jail, and several requests for an own-recognizance bond have been denied. A hearing to discuss her custody and bail terms has been set for May 27 at 1 p.m.