Cozad woman charged in Island Dehy Mill break-in found not guilty by reason of insanity

LEXINGTON — A Cozad woman who was charged after a break-in at Island Dehy Mill was found not guilty by reason of insanity Friday in Dawson County District Court.
Shauna Albers, 46, had been charged with burglary and theft by taking, over $5,000, in October 2020. Albers pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyer requested a psychological evaluation and a bench trial.
Judge James Doyle found that Albers suffered from a mental illness at the time of the offense and lacked the capacity to understand the nature and consequences of her action as well as the ability to distinguish right from wrong, according to court documents.
To determine if Albers is dangerous to herself or others, she will be evaluated by Dr. Rebecca A. Schroder of Curtis. A hearing to review the outcome of the evaluation has been set for July 9 at 1:15 p.m.
Until the hearing, Albers must continue to be treated by a licensed psychiatrist, take any medications prescribed for her mental illness and submit to psychotherapy.
Albers has been held in the Dawson County Jail, and several requests for an own-recognizance bond have been denied. A hearing to discuss her custody and bail terms has been set for May 27 at 1 p.m.
Cozad police were called the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, to the Island Dehy Inc. hay mill on a report of a break-in and damage.
The building had been intentionally flooded with a hose, which was left running. About 6 inches of standing water was in the building, and excess water had flooded the gravel parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wiring was ripped from electrical panels on several grain bins. One of the grain bins was also emptied on the ground, leaving behind feed pellets, according to the arrest affidavit.
Uniforms and other items were stolen from the property; the total value was around $1,500. Several vehicles on the property had been searched, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado had also been stolen.
Cozad police also found several pieces of evidence:
» About 4:20 a.m. a phone call was placed to Island Dehy. The number was registered to Amanda Albers, the daughter of Shauna. Cozad Police believe Shauna used the number.
» A red and black blanket, which had been given to Albers by the Cozad Police Department on Oct. 19, was also discovered.
» Police also found a time card Albers signed and dated while she was inside the building, according to the arrest affidavit.
About 9 a.m. the following day, Gothenburg police pulled over Albers, who was driving the stolen Silverado.