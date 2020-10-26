Cozad woman charged with theft and vandalism at Island Dehy hay mill

COZAD — A Cozad woman has been charged with burglary and theft after allegedly causing damage and stealing a pickup at Island Dehy Inc. in Cozad.

Shauna Albers, 46, appeared Monday in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on felony charges of burglary and theft by taking over $5,000. Wightman advised Albers that each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment with no minimum.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Bail was continued at 10% of $50,000. Albers remains in the Dawson County Jail.

Cozad police were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday to Island Dehy Inc. Hay mill on a report of a break-in and damage.

The building had been intentionally flooded with a hose, which was left running. There was about 6 inches of standing water in the building, and excess water had flooded the gravel parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wiring was ripped from electrical panels on several grain bins. One of the grain bins were also emptied on the ground, leaving behind feed pellets, according to the arrest affidavit.