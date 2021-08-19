Curtis man sentenced on drug charges in case involving death of woman

Maxwell J. Allen was sentenced to at least a quarter-century in prison Wednesday for being in possession of multiple drugs at a Curtis residence where the body of a 22-year-old Lincoln woman was found.

In Frontier County District Court, the 24-year-old Curtis man received 25-30 years for the amended count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to 30 to 40 years for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The prison terms will run at the same time, and Judge James Doyle credited Allen with 365 days served on the cocaine charge.

Allen was arrested June 16, 2020, at a residence in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Curtis. While there, Frontier County sheriff’s deputies found the body of Jamie Spratlen on a bed, according to court documents. Allen was in the same room. Two small zip-close bags were found in the center of the bed next to Spratlen, according to court documents. One contained a small round green pill, and the other held 6½ small round blue pills. They were identified as hydrocodone and oxycodone.

In a nightstand next to the bed, a bottle contained 60 light blue pills, which were identified as Adderall.