Driver accused of pointing gun at vehicle on I-80 in Lincoln County

A 34-year-old Bowling Green, Missouri, man is accused of pointing a firearm at another driver in a road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.
The man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of making terroristic threats and using a firearm to commit a felony. He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
Troopers received a report about 4:20 p.m. that a driver of an eastbound Toyota Highlander had pointed a firearm at a vehicle, according to the release.
The Highlander was located and stopped near mile marker 196. Troopers found two handguns in the vehicle.
