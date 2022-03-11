Driver charged after North Platte chase in which police officer was injured

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he crashed into a cruiser and injured an officer during a high-speed pursuit Thursday night.

William D. Butrick II made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Friday morning.

He is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and three misdemeanors — resisting arrest, driving during revocation and no proof of insurance.

Judge Joel Jay set his bail at 10% of $50,000 and scheduled another court hearing for Monday.

According to court documents:

A North Platte police investigator attempted to stop a white Grand Prix with no license plates at the intersection of North Augusta Avenue and West 10th Street.

The vehicle sped off as the investigator approached and turned east onto Ninth Street, where it accelerated to more than 60 mph.

The pursuit continued on side streets toward Ninth and Poplar and eventually headed toward the intersection of 10th and Silber, where the Grand Prix struck another cruiser that had joined the pursuit.

The damage was to the front right corner of the cruiser, and the officer had pain in his right knee after the crash.

The Grand Prix coasted eastbound down 10th Street before stopping.

The officer in the damaged cruiser had continued to follow the Grand Prix and pulled up by the driver’s side door.

Butrick got out and was briefly pinned between the cruiser and the door to his own car before he ran away for about a block.

The officer pursued Butrick and injured his left knee as he slipped on ice.

Butrick was arrested in an alley off Eastman Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. Butrick was uncooperative and “hollered about police brutality” at one point, according to the court documents. He also initially refused to be transferred from one cruiser to another but eventually complied.

