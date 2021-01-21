 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Employee uses bear mace to thwart robbery at North Platte business
0 comments

Employee uses bear mace to thwart robbery at North Platte business

  • 0
Police Beat

A store employee warded off an attempted robbery at a North Platte business Monday night by spraying bear mace on the suspect.

According to a North Platte Police Department incident report:

Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. to a reported attempted robbery at a business on the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.

The employee told officers than a man had approached the front counter and demanded money. The suspect also made movements that led the employee to believe he had a weapon.

The employee reached under the counter, grabbed the bear mace and sprayed the suspect. The individual left empty-handed.

Officers viewed security camera footage of the incident and arrested a 34-year-old man off that information Wednesday.

Police say they found methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession as well.

The individual was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography
Crime

North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography

According to court records, the investigation began when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office downloaded several files of child pornography from an IP address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News