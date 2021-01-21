Employee uses bear mace to thwart robbery at North Platte business

A store employee warded off an attempted robbery at a North Platte business Monday night by spraying bear mace on the suspect.

According to a North Platte Police Department incident report:

Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. to a reported attempted robbery at a business on the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.

The employee told officers than a man had approached the front counter and demanded money. The suspect also made movements that led the employee to believe he had a weapon.

The employee reached under the counter, grabbed the bear mace and sprayed the suspect. The individual left empty-handed.

Officers viewed security camera footage of the incident and arrested a 34-year-old man off that information Wednesday.

Police say they found methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession as well.

The individual was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.