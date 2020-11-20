Eustis man sentenced in connection with Broken Bow hunting outfitter case

Kevan Hueftle, 35, of Eustis was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha for violating the Lacey Act, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced.

Magistrate Judge Nelson ordered Hueftle to pay $10,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Hueftle was convicted of one count of the illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce and sentenced to three years’ probation.

As part of his probation terms, Hueftle shall not hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise assist or be present in the field with anyone engaging in those activities.

The Lacey Act prohibits trafficking in interstate commerce “tainted” (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish or indigenous plants.

The sentencing was part of the ongoing prosecution involving owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters, based near Broken Bow. To date, 34 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $595,202 in fines and restitution.

