FBI: North Platte, McCook arrests connected with suspected drug trafficking organization

The Cooperative Operations for Drug Enforcement Task Force made multiple arrests across west central Nebraska Tuesday in connection with a suspected drug trafficking organization.

Five federal arrest warrants and seven state warrants were issued in North Platte, McCook, Kearney, Lincoln and Culbertson, as well as in northwestern Kansas, according to a press release from the Omaha Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Two federal warrants and two state warrants were also served on suspects already in state custody, the release said.

“Through collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we were able to target and dismantle this criminal organization in western Nebraska,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in charge Eugene Kowel. “Drug-related crimes strangle communities in rural Nebraska. The CODE Task Force will continue to work to stop the violence, get drugs and weapons off the streets, and seek justice for those living in the communities they serve.”

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the FBI’s CODE Task Force, made up of investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, North Platte Police Department, Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

McCook Police Department, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Kansas Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the Department of Homeland Security were also involved, the release said.