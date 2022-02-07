 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida man accused of chasing customer through Flying J with knife
0 Comments
top story

Florida man accused of chasing customer through Flying J with knife

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Naples, Florida, man is accused of assaulting a man at the North Platte Flying J, then chasing and threatening to kill him with a knife.

Yoannis Polanco Aguilera appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday. He is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and assault causing bodily injury to a person.

Aguilera’s bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.

According to court records, North Platte police responded to the Flying J on Sunday night in response to a report of a physical assault.

A man told officers that Aguilera had entered the driver’s lounge and started to punch him.

He added that Aguilera tried to get him to go outside and fight and made several threats, “saying that he was going to kill him.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man said Aguilera entered the store and began chasing him through Flying J with a knife and screaming at him.

Several witnesses confirmed that Aguilera had chased the man through the store with a knife.

The store’s video surveillance footage showed Aguilera punching the man in the face with his left fist, and entering and leaving the store several times. Footage also showed the other man running to one end of the store with Aguilera following with a knife in his hand.

Officers located a knife in Aguilera’s pocket.

More by Tim Johnson

Five stories about law and order in North Platte

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony
Crime
breaking topical

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife
Local
top story

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Police Chief Dan Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together."

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman
Crime News
breaking

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

As of Wednesday afternoon, charges had not been filed in Cherry County Court and Kilmer’s initial court appearance had not been scheduled.

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death
Crime
top story

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District
Local
top story

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News