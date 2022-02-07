Florida man accused of chasing customer through Flying J with knife

A 47-year-old Naples, Florida, man is accused of assaulting a man at the North Platte Flying J, then chasing and threatening to kill him with a knife.

Yoannis Polanco Aguilera appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday. He is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and assault causing bodily injury to a person.

Aguilera’s bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.

According to court records, North Platte police responded to the Flying J on Sunday night in response to a report of a physical assault.

A man told officers that Aguilera had entered the driver’s lounge and started to punch him.

He added that Aguilera tried to get him to go outside and fight and made several threats, “saying that he was going to kill him.”

The man said Aguilera entered the store and began chasing him through Flying J with a knife and screaming at him.

Several witnesses confirmed that Aguilera had chased the man through the store with a knife.