Former Broken Bow Booster Club treasurer sentenced to 5 years probation

BROKEN BOW — The former treasurer of the Broken Bow Booster Club was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday for the theft of funds from the club’s account.

Connie Ulmer, 50, of Broken Bow, also must complete 50 hours of community service to a nonprofit organization.

A 30-day jail sentence will be waived for each year that she adheres to the probation conditions.

Ulmer, who has an accounting business in Broken Bow, pleaded no contest Aug. 19 to an amended charge of attempted theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more.

Three other counts of theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more) were dismissed in a plea agreement.

The crimes occurred between June 27, 2019, and Jan. 27, 2020.

Some of the funds were allegedly used for an electronic check payment to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on behalf of her child, according to court records.

On Nov. 6, 2020, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator was notified by Broken Bow Booster Club board members of a number of suspicious transactions from the organization’s account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust.

The transactions highlighted in court documents include: