Former Gothenburg police chief pleads no contest to DUI

LEXINGTON — The former Gothenburg police chief has pleaded no contest to a DUI charge.

Randy Olson, 60, had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, his first offense, and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He appeared Thursday in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman.

The reckless-driving charge was dismissed by the court.

Olson’s driver’s license was revoked for 60 days and an ignition interlock permit was ordered. He also must pay a $500 fine and serve six months’ probation.

Olson was arrested early March 7 after his car struck a parked vehicle at 16th and C streets in Gothenburg. No injuries were reported.

He was booked into the jail in Lexington and released after posting 10% of $2,500 bail.

Olson has been suspended as police chief, according to the Gothenburg Police Department. Sgt. Matt Langley is the interim chief.