Former Lincoln County Treasurer Franzen gets probation for misuse of county credit card

Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen was sentenced Thursday morning to 12 months of probation for making multiple personal transactions with a county credit card.
In Lincoln County Court, Franzen, 44, pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor charge of theft by deception with a value of $501 to $1,499.
A misdemeanor count of official misconduct by a public servant was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Franzen was also fined $250 and ordered to pay $1,490.82 in restitution to the county.
She was initially charged with felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $4,999.
Court records say Franzen charged 76 personal transactions to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed treasurer in July 2019. The transactions, from Jan. 6, 2020, to July 27, 2021, amounted to $2,500.13.
According to the court records, the North Platte Police Department opened an investigation July 28 after receiving a report from Lincoln County officials who expressed concern about charges on a county credit card.
Franzen agreed to talk to the investigators the next day and admitted using the credit card for personal use. Franzen also acknowledged she knew the card was provided for county business use only.
Court records also noted that Franzen had attempted to pay off the credit card with her own money.
Franzen resigned July 30, and the Lincoln County commissioners appointed Alex Gurciullo in September to finish out the term that ends in January 2023.
Franzen assumed the office after county commissioners removed the previous treasurer, Lorie Koertner, just four months into her first term in office.
Koertner’s dismissal followed reports from some of the county’s local governments, including the North Platte and Sutherland school districts, that they hadn’t been receiving expected property tax payments from the Treasurer’s Office.
A State Auditor’s Office investigation at that time found no criminal activity but cited multiple problems with the performance of duties in the Treasurer’s Office.