Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen charged with theft

An arrest affidavit says former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen charged 76 “personal transactions” to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed to her position in July 2019.

Franzen, 44, awaits her first appearance in Lincoln County Court after being charged Aug. 24 with felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. Keith County Attorney Randy Fair is serving as special prosecutor.

Franzen was arrested July 29, the same day that North Platte Police Investigator Adam Miller filed a court affidavit stating that county officials had contacted him the previous day about “concerning transactions on one of their Lincoln County credit cards,” namely one in Franzen’s possession.

She resigned as treasurer July 30, heading off an emergency meeting of county commissioners that would have considered steps to remove her from office. She was released later that day from the county jail after posting 10% of $10,000 bond.

The County Board is taking applications through 4 p.m. Wednesday for possible successors to Franzen, whom they had named to the post on July 22, 2019. Their eventual choice will be the third treasurer in the office’s current four-year term, which expires in January 2023.