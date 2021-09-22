Former Lincoln County Treasurer waives initial court appearance

Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen, who is accused of making multiple personal transactions with a county credit card, waived her initial court appearance Wednesday.

The written request was accepted by County Judge Joel Jay the day before Franzen, 44, was to be arraigned in Lincoln County Court. Franzen is charged with a felony count of theft by deception with a value between $1,500 and $4,999, and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Court records say Franzen charged 76 personal transactions to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed treasurer in July 2019.

Franzen resigned July 30, and the Lincoln County commissioners appointed Alex Gurciullo earlier this month to finish out the term that ends in January 2023.